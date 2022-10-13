Jason Cameron

Jason had a major crush on season 1 Winter House costar Gabrielle Kniery, but she wasn’t feeling it, so he moved on. The model eventually started spending time with Lindsay in the house and they dated outside the show as well.

Lindsay revealed during season 6 of Summer House, which aired in January 2022, that she suffered a miscarriage during her “last couple of months” dating Jason. It isn’t clear when they broke up, but Lindsay was single while filming the Hamptons series in summer 2021.

When Jason returned to Vermont for season 2 of Winter House, which filmed in early 2022, it appeared that he had his sights set on newbie Rachel Clark, not Lindsay, who had moved on with Carl.