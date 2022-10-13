Lindsay Hubbard

When fans met Lindsay on season 1 of Summer House she was dating Everett Weston. The duo split after one year and their breakup was revealed on season 2 of the series in 2018. Lindsay hooked up with Austen in 2018 but kept it quiet for years.

The publicist was briefly linked to costar Carl during the summer of 2019 but settled down Stephen Traversie that same year. Us confirmed in January 2021 that Lindsay and Stephen called it quits in fall 2020.

She moved on with Jason, whom she met filming Winter House in February 2021. The pair’s romance ended in summer 2021 after she suffered a miscarriage.

Lindsay sparked romance speculation with Carl again in September 2021 when they were spotted getting cozy at Amanda and Kyle’s wedding. Carl exclusively confirmed to Us in January 2022 that he and Lindsay were a couple. He proposed in August 2022.