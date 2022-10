Luke Gulbranson

The Minnesota native was previously engaged before he struck up romances with a few of his Summer House cast mates. Luke romanced Hannah Berner during season 4 and hooked up with Danielle Olivera in between seasons 4 and 5. When Ciara joined the cast in season 5, she revealed that she had a “history” with Luke.

During season 1 of Winter House, Luke hit on housemate Julia McGuire, but she was in a serious relationship.