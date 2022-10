Paige DeSorbo

After joining Summer House during season 3, which filmed in 2018, Paige had a whirlwind romance with Carl. The relationship fizzled out before the end of summer and the New York native moved on with Perry Rahbar. Although Perry briefly appeared on season 4 of the series, the duo called it quits in September 2020.

Us confirmed in October 2021 that Paige and Craig were a couple after they started seeing each other casually earlier that summer.