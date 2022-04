More Drama Is Coming

Lindsay hinted that Ciara and Austen’s romance, which hit a boiling point during season 6 of Summer House, may not be completely over. “I mean, listen, like, Ciara’s relationship with Austen is hi-bye now, but you also learn a lot [more] that we discuss at the reunion,” Lindsay exclusively told Us in April 2022. “And there’s a whole other TV show that you have to watch as well called Winter House.”