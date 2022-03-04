Who Could Return?

Following the success of season 1 of Winter House, Paige, Ciara, Amanda, Kyle, Luke and Lindsay all returned for season 6 of Summer House. Both Craig and Austen also made appearances on the Hamptons series while newbie Andrea was a permanent member of the New York house, leading some fans to believe they could all return for the winter version of the show in 2022.

Carl exclusively confirmed to Us in January 2022 that he and Lindsay were dating, which many viewers are hoping means they will both join in on the Vermont fun this season. Carl was noticeably absent from season 1 of the show, opting to focus on his sobriety instead of reuniting with his Summer House crew in New England.

Julia, who is a childhood friend of Paige, could also make a comeback with her pals Gabby and Jason depending on their schedules.