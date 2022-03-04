Will Paige and Craig Watch It as a Couple?

“Craig actually never watches. He never watches Summer House. He never watches Southern Charm,” Paige exclusively told Us in February 2022. “It’s, like, his own thing. I mean, he’s also been on for years and I don’t watch it when it’s actually airing on TV.”

She added: “Let’s be honest watching yourself, even watching yourself in an Instagram Story, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, why am I like that?’ Imagine watching it on national television, every little thing. I’m just like, ‘Why would I do that?’ So no, I don’t watch when it’s actually on air.”