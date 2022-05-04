‘Winter House’ 1st Look

Following the season 6 finale of Summer House, which aired in May 2022, fans got a peek at what’s to come on Winter House, including a wilder side of Paige. In the clip, Craig goes shirtless while making snow angels while some of his housemates goof off in the slush.

Paige, however, goes all in as she runs down a snow-filled slope and into what appears to be a table. “Paige is an animal,” one of her pals yells before the group lets out a collective, “Oh,” when they see her slam into the item.

“Snow day in May? Don’t mind if we do. ☃️ Another season of #WinterHouse is coming!” Bravo teased on its official Instagram page.