‘Winter House’ Super Tease

In September 2022, Bravo released an extended look at the upcoming season and promised lots of “bad decisions” among the cast. “The girls in the house, have no idea, but I’m kinda pursuing all of them at this point,” newbie Kory revealed during his confessional.

Craig and Paige, meanwhile, appear to hit a rough spot in their relationship after the Delaware native goes off on multiple people in the house. “Get your boyfriend on a f—king chain,” Kyle told his Summer House costar Paige in the video after Craig started punching a pinata and lost his temper while drinking.

Craig, in turn, got into a fight with Luke and proceeded to storm out of the Vermont chalet. “You just touched my f—king girlfriend,” Craig yelled at Luke. “I will throw you through a goddamn window!” He then shouted, “I’m getting out of this goddamn house, now.”

Schwartz and Sandoval perfectly summed up the all-new season, with the Missouri native saying, “Dude, how crazy is this f—king house.” Schwartz replied, “I think I have alcohol poisoning.”