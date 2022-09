Craig’s Fraternity Brother Stirs the Pot

Kory was Craig’s younger brother in his college fraternity. He is described as an “adrenaline junkie at heart and gym owner by trade.” It is clear from the trailer that Kory is a flirt and is ready to romance any and all of the ladies in the house. “It isn’t long before Kory becomes the house heartthrob and catches the eye of more than one of the housemates, but will he be able to commit his attention to one person?” the network teased.