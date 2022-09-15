Lindsay Faces Jason After Pregnancy Loss

“There’s definitely unresolved conversations,” Jason revealed in the trailer, seemingly referring to his whirlwind romance with the Hubb House PR founder. The duo, who hooked up during season 1 of the series and continued to date after had a pregnancy loss during their relationship. Lindsay later opened up about having a miscarriage in a January episode of Summer House.

“There’s no handbook on how to handle this,” Lindsay told Jason during the new season, to which he responded, “I understand that. It hurt.”