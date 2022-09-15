New Faces, New Hookups

Jess made the trip with Jason after sliding into his DMs and becoming friends. “She was excited to join the house and show off her wild side to a completely new group of friends,” per the network’s press release. Her “party girl behavior,” however, could get her into trouble.

Rachel, meanwhile, was introduced to the crew after she made Kyle and Amanda’s floral arrangements for their wedding. Upon her arrival, she instantly caught the attention of Jason, but Bravo teased that “Rachel will have to figure out if she’s ready to deal with her hesitations about commitment and learn to open up” while pursing romance in the house.