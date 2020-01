9-1-1 Lonestar

Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler lead the first spinoff of 9-1-1. Lowe stars as Manhattan firefighter Owen, who moves to Austin to help rebuild a decimated firehouse. As the lone 9/11 survivor of his NYC squad, he has experience — but he’s harboring a secret that could change everything. (Fox, Sunday, January 19, at 10 p.m. ET.)