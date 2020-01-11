Winter TV Preview 2020: Which Shows to Chill Out With This Season

Briarpatch

Those mourning the series finale of the twisty, turny Mr. Robot can dry their tears: the network’s pulpy new anthology series, based on Ross Thomas’ 1984 novel and helmed by Robot creator Sam Esmail, is here to fill the void. Rosario Dawson stars as Allegra Dill, an investigator who returns home to Texas to find her sister’s killer — but ends up in an even bigger fight to save the corrupt border town. Brian Geraghty (Boardwalk Empire) and Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead) also star, along with Hollywood icons Ed Asner and Alan Cumming. (USA, Thursday, February 6, at 10 p.m. ET)