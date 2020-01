Curb Your Enthusiasm

The hilarious hit, created by and starring Larry David, returns for a 10th season. The 10 episodes will include returning cast members Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Jeff Garlin. Guest stars include Vince Vaughn, Laverne Cox, Isla Fisher, Jane Krakowski, Kaitlin Olson, Fred Armisen, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis and Richard Kind. (HBO, Sunday, January 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET)