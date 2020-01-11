Winter TV Preview 2020: Which Shows to Chill Out With This Season

Roswell, New Mexico

After Max’s death, no one is in a good place. “[Michael] is back to his old ways. A lot of booze, a lot of fights,” Michael Vlamis, the actor who plays the alien drifter, tells Us about the hit’s second season. As for his on-off relationship with Alex (Tyler Blackburn), they’re “not great,” but Vlamis isn’t giving up: “They have a deep love that’s not going anywhere, whether they’re together or not.” Michael’s also involved with Maria (Heather Hemmens), and things are “a little easier” with her, he reveals: “It’s a new love. It’s fresh and exciting.” (The CW, Monday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET.)