Sex Education

Awkward school is back in session. The British teen dramedy returns for season 2 with late bloomer Otis (Asa Butterfield) forced to handle his newly discovered sexual urges and his relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison). Meanwhile, a chlamydia outbreak highlights the need for more sex ed, and Otis’ mother, sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson), enters a new relationship that changes everything at home. (Netflix, Friday, January 17)