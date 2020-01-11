Winter TV Preview 2020: Which Shows to Chill Out With This Season

Shrill

Aidy Bryant’s Annie starts season 2 of the series on a high. No longer a doormat, Annie’s happy in her relationship with Ryan (Luka Jones), but the excitement doesn’t last long: She may be more confident, but she’s still struggling to figure out what she really wants. Plus, her seemingly perfect relationship hits a few bumps when she realizes her guy’s career ambitions are nowhere near hers. The series, based on Lindy West’s nonfiction book of the same name, is produced by Bryant, Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks. (Hulu, Friday, January 24)