Winter TV Preview 2020: Which Shows to Chill Out With This Season

The Bold Type

When the female-focused series returns for season 4, the stakes are higher than ever. Power squad Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are determined to do whatever it takes to keep Scarlet magazine — and its integrity — intact. Meanwhile, changes behind-the-scenes leave them all, including boss Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), at a crossroads. Their personal lives are no less challenging. Jane struggles with her BRCA1 status, the careers of Sutton and Richard (Sam Page) force them to make a decision about their relationship and Kat tries to cope with past regrets. (Freeform, Thursday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET)