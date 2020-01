Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Jane Levy leads the new musical dramedy as Zoey, a computer coder who begins to hear others’ innermost wants and desires through music. Literally, her coworkers and her family members are breaking into musical numbers that only she can see. She quickly notices this may be as much of a blessing as it is a curse. Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen costar.