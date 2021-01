Prodigal Son

Malcolm (Tom Payne) will never be the same after the Fox series’ season 1 cliffhanger! Though he cleaned up — quite literally — his sister’s mess, he must now deal with the repercussions while also balancing a very different relationship with his father. Speaking of Martin (Michael Sheen), he has a new roommate — and a new sense of confidence. (January 12, 9 p.m. ET)