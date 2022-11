Bellamy and Echo (‘The 100’)

There is nothing quite as disappointing as trying to make an unlikable character appeal to the audience by attaching them to the fan favorite. For Bellamy (Bob Morley), his confusing romance with Echo (Tasya Teles) became a problem for viewers ever since its big reveal in the season 5 premiere.

The 100 spent the next two seasons trying to avoid giving the relationship screen time instead of simply breaking the characters up.