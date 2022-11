Ricky and Nini (‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’)

After rekindling their romance in the season 1 finale, Ricky and Nini could never beat the obstacles thrown their way. From Nini’s first move to them falling out of sync, HSMTMTS couldn’t prove that the couple had what it took to make their relationship work.

In fact, Ricky and Nini were able to find their respective happy places as soon as they decided to part ways.