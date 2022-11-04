Stefan and Caroline (‘The Vampire Diaries’)

The Vampire Diaries was known for the way it casually played musical chairs with its ‘ships — and Steroline were no different. For many longtime viewers, Stefan (Paul Wesley)’s interest in Caroline (Candice Accola) felt phoned in after his first choice, Elena (Nina Dobrev), decided to be with his brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder).

Meanwhile, Caroline appeared to be settling for someone who could never put her first. (Having Stefan die for Damon and Elena shortly after his wedding to Caroline didn’t exactly help anyone’s case.)