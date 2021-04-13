American Idol

Who Is Wyatt Pike? 5 Things to Know About the ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Dropped Out

By
Who Is Wyatt Pike? 5 Things to Know About the 'American Idol' Contestant
 Christopher Willard/ABC
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

4. He Has a New Single

“Diana” premiered in March 2021, with cover art drawn by his friend Joe Lowsa. 

Back to top