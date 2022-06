Simone Battle

Battle, who competed on X Factor in 2011 and was a member of the girl group G.R.L., died by suicide in September 2014.

“I am so sad to hear about the news Simone Battle has passed away,” Simon Cowell tweeted at the time. “She was such a fun nice person. It’s such a loss. Rest in peace Simone.”

Battle was 25 years old.