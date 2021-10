The Cast

Cathcart is set to reprise her scene-stealing role as Kitty in the Netflix series.

Although Lara Jean and Margot aren’t guaranteed to return to the TATBILB world, Condor reacted to Cathcart’s announcement about the spinoff series, writing, “I AM SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!!! Beyond deserved ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Parrish also replied, “So proud of you sister 🥺🥰.”