The Story

After starting a long-distance romance with a boy she met during a trip to South Korea, the youngest Covey sister will make the move from Portland to Seoul to see whether she can make the relationship work in person.

“When we first meet [Kitty] in the first film, I believe she was 11 or 12,” Han told Insider in October 2021. “And then we got to grow up with her a bit through the years. So it is very special to see her come into her own and pick up the mantle.”

The New York Times bestselling writer explained that with Lara Jean and Margot Covey (played by Janel Parrish) off on their college adventures, Kitty is left to her own devices when it comes to matters of the heart.

“She is probably the most self possessed of the three girls,” Han shared. “You know, she’s the kind of person who is very sure of herself and strong-willed and confident in the decisions she makes. The show will be about seeing her make a few stumbles and really grow into her own.”