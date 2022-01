Is Jackie Really Dead?

After a debut season packed with twists, some viewers are convinced they could be seeing more of Jackie in the future even though the character met her end. Following the January 2022 finale, Lynskey brushed off the fan theory.

“As far as I know [she’s dead],” the actress told The New York Times. “I don’t see how she comes back from [freezing to death]. And I think Ella’s contract was always just a year.”