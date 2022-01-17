What’s Up With the Cult?

The revelation that Lottie is still alive and has been running a cult in the wilderness since 1996 provides plenty of possibilities for season 2’s plot.

“We are very much interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what that means for us in terms of our worldview — the way that we interact with the world around us, the way that we interact with other people, and forge those relationships,” Lyle hinted of the cult’s future during a January 2022 interview with EW. “That is absolutely something that we will be investigating by means of this growing belief that has started to emerge amongst the girls in the wilderness and what that might mean in the present day.”