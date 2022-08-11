When Will Season 2 Start Filming?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, Cypress revealed that the cast were “going back to Vancouver” in “mid-August” to start production on season 2.

Two months later, Lyle discussed the schedule for the series. “We’re looking into the first quarter of 2023,” the co-creator told TheWrap about the show’s premiere date. “We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we’ll be airing sometime shortly after that.”