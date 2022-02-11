Adam Was Actually Adult Javi

Although the Yellowjackets creators have confirmed that Adam (Peter Gadiot) wasn’t secretly part of Lottie’s cult, many people still have questions about the dead love interest. He may have just been a nice guy who was interested in Shauna (Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse), but there were plenty of things that didn’t add up.

Since Shauna couldn’t find Adam online, Vulture proposed that perhaps Adam was actually an adult Javi (Luciano Leroux) looking to reconnect. His body hasn’t been found since he went missing in the flashbacks, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t survive the cold and eventually was rescued along with everyone else.