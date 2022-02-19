They Ship It! ‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Hope Van and Taissa Stay Together

Could Van and Taissa Be Endgame?

“I am incredibly proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community. I fall under the umbrella. My son is under the umbrella,” Tawny Cypress told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, gushing about her the younger version of her character’s relationship with Van (Liv Hewson). “And, you know, in my 25-year career, I’d say half the characters I’ve played were lesbians, which is a really cool thing that I get to do and bring to light onscreen.”

Fans have seen the younger versions of both Van and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and the adult version of Taissa, but where Van ends up in the future timeline has not been divulged.

“I also want an adult Van,” Sammi Hanratty, who plays the younger version of Misty, told the outlet. “I’m excited to see where all that goes. And I truly love working with Liv ‘cause we got to do all that wolf stuff together and it was really intense.”