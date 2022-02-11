Jackie’s Dream Was the In-Between

Jackie’s heartbreaking death came after a mysterious dream that was possibly experienced by her and Shauna. What seemed like a glimpse at Jackie’s biggest wish — acceptance — took a turn when someone credited as “The Hunter” (William Charles Vaughn) appeared.

He told Jackie that they had been waiting for her, which might have been a hint that he was the spirit of the dead body in the attic waiting to take her. Van (Liv Hewson), who is very open-minded when it comes to the supernatural, hinted to Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) that she ended up in a limbo called the “in-between” before she was rescued from the wolf attack.