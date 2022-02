More Than One Faction in the Woods

The season 1 premiere painted a picture of all the remaining survivors coming together to form a tribalistic cult. But what if not everyone was on board with that scenario?

In the present, some characters have vocalized a preference for meat including Misty and Shauna. Meanwhile, Taissa and Natalie (Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher) have showed their disdain for meat since coming back from the woods.