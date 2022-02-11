Taissa Is Part of the Cult

For most of season 1, present-day Taissa (Tawny Cypress) seemed to not be aware of the darkness living inside of her. But after she seemingly acknowledged that her political win came from sinister actions, Bustle noted that perhaps Taissa knew more than she was letting on.

Maybe Taissa actually ended up joining Lottie’s cult, either in the woods or afterward, and knowingly created that altar in her basement as a sacrifice for her own accomplishments.

Poor Biscuit.