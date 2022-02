The Cause of the Hallucinations

After going through the trauma of being stranded, the survivors have all exhibited various forms of hallucinations. While some of it seems to trace back to the possible supernatural aspect from the woods, a theory from Screenrant also teases another reason.

With cannibalism being introduced right off the bat, the effects of eating human meat could have triggered an infection in the characters, including memory loss, hallucinations and impaired thinking.