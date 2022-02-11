The Pit Girl’s Identity

Since the girl who died in the premiere wasn’t Jackie, viewers have been trying to pinpoint which other survivor has dark hair and all signs point to Mari (Alexa Barajas). She previously had a fight with Misty (Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty) — who gladly served the victim who fell into the pit to the other members of her clan in the flashback.

With Lottie (Courtney Eaton) seemingly making it out of the wilderness, Mari seems to be the only possible choice based on appearances.