Cole Hauser

The actor currently plays John’s son-in-law and Beth Dutton’s husband, Rip Wheeler, but his career dates back to the ‘90s. The California native’s first movie role came in 1992 with Frame-Up II: The Cover-Up. He went on to appear in Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Olympus Has Fallen and The Last Champion.

His biggest TV roles included portraying Officer Randy Willitz on High Incident, Jimmy Godfrey on Chase, Charlie Siringo on The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and Ethan Jelly on Rogue.