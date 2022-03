Denim Richards

The actor made his acting debut on a 2007 episode of Lincoln Heights. His big break came in 2018 when he started playing ranch hand Colby Mayfield on Yellowstone. One year later, he portrayed Elijah Adrieux on Good Trouble and in 2021, he starred in Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher. Richards wrote and directed his first short film, The Zoo, in 2020.