Forrie Smith

Smith appeared in several western films before taking on the part of Yellowstone Ranch’s oldest ranch hand, Lloyd Pierce. The Montana native played Harley in 1987’s Desperado, Pony Deal in 1993’s Tombstone and a cowboy in 1994’s Troublemakers. He also appeared in Seven Mummies and played another cowboy on an episode of Midnight, Texas, in 2018. Smith is also known for his stunt work, including Rambo III.