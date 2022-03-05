Gil Birmingham

Birmingham has been acting since the early ‘80s, long before he took on the role of Thomas Rainwater, a wealthy casino owner and the chief of the Broken Rock Reservation, on Yellowstone. The Texas native starred on The Legend of Calamity Jane in 1997 before guest starring on House of Cards, Banshee and NCIS: Los Angeles. He also had recurring roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Animal Kingdom and Siren. Birmingham’s biggest film hits include playing Billy Black in the Twilight Saga and starring in The Lone Ranger, Hell or High Water and The Space Between Us.