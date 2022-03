Ian Bohen

In 1994, Bohen made his big screen debut as Young Wyatt in Wyatt Earp. He later appeared in Marigold, Dark Knight Rises, Wind River and Little Women. The California native, however, has found the most success with his TV roles, including Edwin Stillwell on Chicago P.D., Peter Hale on Teen Wolf and Lieutenant Mitch Anderson on Superman & Lois. He plays ranch hand and livestock agent, Ryan, on Yellowstone.