Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Yellowstone’ Cast’s Prior Roles: Where You’ve Seen Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes and More of the Show’s Stars Before

By
Yellowstone Casts PreShow Hits Where Youve Seen Stars Before
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
15
14 / 15
podcast

Jen Landon

Landon joined the cast of Yellowstone in season 3 as rowdy ranch hand Teeter. The actress, who is the daughter of the late Michael Landon, has been acting since she was a child, appearing on As the World Turns from 2005 to 2010. She played Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless in 2012 before her brief stint as Hillary Nelson on Days of Our Lives. Jen’s biggest TV roles, however, include portraying Amy on Animal Kingdom from 2017 to 2018 and Sarah Allen on FBI: Most Wanted, beginning in 2021.

Back to top