Jen Landon

Landon joined the cast of Yellowstone in season 3 as rowdy ranch hand Teeter. The actress, who is the daughter of the late Michael Landon, has been acting since she was a child, appearing on As the World Turns from 2005 to 2010. She played Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless in 2012 before her brief stint as Hillary Nelson on Days of Our Lives. Jen’s biggest TV roles, however, include portraying Amy on Animal Kingdom from 2017 to 2018 and Sarah Allen on FBI: Most Wanted, beginning in 2021.