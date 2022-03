Kelsey Asbille

Playing Kayce’s wife, Monica Dutton, on Yellowstone is Asbille’s latest TV hit, having started her career playing Gigi on One Tree Hill from 2005 to 2009. The Columbia University alum later portrayed Mikayla Makoola on Pair of Kings, Tracy Stewart on Teen Wolf, Rebecca on Gaslight and Swanee Capps on Fargo.