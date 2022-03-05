Kevin Costner

The two-time Oscar winner is the biggest name on the cowboy drama, playing patriarch John Dutton. Yellowstone marks Costner’s biggest TV role to date, but he’s had success going back to the early ‘80s. Some of his most memorable parts include portraying Crash Davis in Bull Durham, Ray Kinsella in Field of Dreams, Frank Farmer in The Bodyguard, Sonny Weaver Jr. in Draft Day, Al Harrison in Hidden Figures and Larry Bloom in Molly’s Game.

The California native won two Academy Awards in 1991 for Best Picture and Best Director on Dances With Wolves. He was also nominated for the Best Acting in a Leading Role category for the film.