Luke Grimes

The Ohio native began acting in 2006 with a role in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. His fame grew after playing Marc Lee in American Sniper, portraying Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey films and starring in 2016’s The Magnificent Seven. His TV roles include Ryan Lafferty on Brothers & Sisters and James on True Blood. Grimes has been playing Kayce Dutton, John’s youngest son, since Yellowstone’s 2018 start.