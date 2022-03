Mo Brings Plenty

The Native American actor has been playing Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man and driver, Mo, since Yellowstone’s premiere. The South Dakota native played Crazyhorse on one episode of The Wild West in 2007 before landing the role of Sitting Bull on The American West in 2016. While working on Yellowstone, the actor also filmed The Good Lord Bird miniseries in 2020, portraying Ottawa Jones.

Yellowstone’s first four seasons are streaming on Paramount+.