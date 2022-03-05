Wes Bentley

The Arkansas native started his career with a role in 1995’s short film Serendipity Lane. He has since appeared in American Beauty, Ghost Rider, The Hunger Games, We Are Your Friends and Pete’s Dragon. Bentley broke into television in 2014 playing Edward Mordrake on American Horror Story’s fourth season. He has since appeared in two more seasons of the thriller series, portraying a variety of characters, including John Lowe, Ambrose White and Dylan.

In addition to playing John’s adopted son, Jamie Dutton, on Yellowstone, Bentley has been starring on Blade Runner: Black Lotus as Niander Wallace Jr. since 2021.