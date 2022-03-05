Will Patton

Patton’s Garrett Randall is the birth father of Jamie Dutton and the main antagonist from season 4 of the series. Like Costner, Patton’s career dates back to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, with his first film role coming in 1979 as Schreiber in Minus Zero. The South Carolina native’s biggest films include Desperately Seeking Susan, Armageddon, Gone in 60 Seconds, Remember the Titans, The Punisher, Dog Days of Summer, American Honey, Halloween and Halloween Kills.

He also starred on Search for Tomorrow, The Agency, Falling Skies, Shots Fired and Swamp Thing before joining Yellowstone in season 3 in 2020.